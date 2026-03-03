STEREOPHONIC National Tour Coming To State Theatre New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey will present the national tour of Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, for four performances March 28–29 in New Brunswick.

Written by David Adjmi and directed by Daniel Aukin, the production features original music by Will Butler of Arcade Fire.

Set inside a recording studio in 1976, Stereophonic follows an up-and-coming rock band as it records a new album while navigating the pressures of sudden fame. As tensions rise during the creative process, the group finds itself on the brink of either breaking apart or achieving a breakthrough.

The touring cast includes Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson as Charlie, Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon, Denver Milord as Peter, and Christopher Mowod as Reg. The company also features Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg, and Lauren Wilmore.

The production dominated year-end theatre lists in 2023 and became the most Tony-nominated play in history with 13 nominations. At the 2024 Tony Awards it won five honors, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play for Daniel Aukin, Scenic Design for David Zinn, and Sound Design for Ryan Rumery.

Originally scheduled for a limited Broadway run, the production extended twice and played through January 12, 2025 at the Golden Theatre after 305 performances. The show later opened in London at the Duke of York's Theatre in May 2025 before launching its U.S. national tour.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, sound designer Ryan Rumery, hair and wig designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, music director Justin Craig, and voice, text, and dialect coach Gigi Buffington. Casting is by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting and Geoff Maus serves as production stage manager.

Performances will take place Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $52 and are available through the State Theatre New Jersey box office or at STNJ.org.