Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 10/7-10/11

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of OCT. 7-11 are as follows (subject to change):Day of Hot Topics; "The View" celebrates Joy Behar's birthday; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesPriyanka Chopra Jonas ("The Sky Is Pink"); Neil deGrasse Tyson (author, "Letters from an Astrophysicist")Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice (author, "Tough Love")Paul Shaffer ("Paul Shaffer Plus One"); Naturi Naughton & La La Anthony ("Power")The Political View with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (author, "The Case Against Socialism"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices