Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 10/28-11/1

They will disagree, raise hell, receive multiple chances and sink to the depths. Welcome to "The Viewing," THURSDAY, OCT. 31 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman on ABC. The lights will dim and the stage will be set for the annual Halloween extravaganza on "The View" that will terrify and delight with guests Jordin Sparks (Broadway's "Waitress"), Dr. Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") and a performance from the spooktacular cast of Broadway's "Beetlejuice." Plus, a surprise political cameo in our very own movie thriller.Scheduled guests for the week of OCT. 28-NOV 1 are as follows (subject to change):- Day of Hot TopicsKristene Chapa and Grace Chapa ("Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin")The Political View with 2020 Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker; Mary Wilson (author, "Supreme Glamour")"The Viewing" Halloween Special; Jordin Sparks (Broadway's "Waitress"); Dr. Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show"); a performance from the cast of Broadway's "Beetlejuice"Miranda Lambert (album, "Wildcard")Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O.