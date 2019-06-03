Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 6/3-6/7

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.

Monday, June 3

Actor and producer Pierce Brosnan and wife, director Keely Shaye Brosnan, discuss their new film "Poisoning Paradise;" television personality and actress Vanessa Lachey guest co-hosts (n)

Tuesday, June 4

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Gwen Stefani; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (n)

Wednesday, June 5

Television personality and producer Jack Osbourne guest co-hosts (n)

Thursday, June 6

Actor Zachary Quinto; actress Jameela Jamil guest co-hosts (n)

Friday, June 7





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop