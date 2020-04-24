Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 4/27-5/1
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, April 27
"The Talk@Home" continues with Oscar and GRAMMY Award winner Julie Andrews; singer and actress Vanessa Williams (n)
Tuesday, April 28
Oscar Award winner Rita Moreno; television host Deborah Norville (INSIDE EDITION) (n)
Wednesday, April 29
Actress Jane Krakowski; GRAMMY Award winner Brad Paisley (n)
Thursday, April 30
Singer Adam Lambert; television personality Jack Osbourne (n)
Friday, May 1
Actor Donnie Wahlberg (CBS' BLUE BLOODS); Oscar Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Sunday, May 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Sunday, May 3, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Saturday, May 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Saturday, May 2, 2020
Monday, April 27
"The Talk@Home" continues with Oscar and GRAMMY Award winner Julie Andrews; singer and actress Vanessa Williams (n)
Tuesday, April 28
Oscar Award winner Rita Moreno; television host Deborah Norville (INSIDE EDITION) (n)
Wednesday, April 29
Actress Jane Krakowski; GRAMMY Award winner Brad Paisley (n)
Thursday, April 30
Singer Adam Lambert; television personality Jack Osbourne (n)
Friday, May 1
Actor Donnie Wahlberg (CBS' BLUE BLOODS); Oscar Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)