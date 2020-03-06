Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 3/9-3/13
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, March 9
Actors Patrick Stewart and Alison Pill (CBS ALL ACCESS' STAR TREK: PICARD; actresses Brigitte Nielsen and Jodie Sweetin guest co-host (n)
Tuesday, March 10
Actress Fran Drescher; actress Brigitte Nielsen and actor Thomas Lennon guest co-host (n)
Wednesday, March 11
Actress Brittany Snow discusses her new film "Hooking Up"; actress and singer Brandy Norwood guest co-hosts (n)
Thursday, March 12
Oscar Award-winning actress Rita Moreno discusses her series "One Day at a Time" on Pop TV; actress Iliza Shlesinger; actress Lacey Chabert guest co-hosts (n)
Friday, March 13
Actor Peter Gallagher; actor Taye Diggs guest co-hosts (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
