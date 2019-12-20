Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 12/23â€“12/27
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Sir Elton John sits down for an interview with host Sharon Osbourne to discuss his autobiography "Me" (OAD: 10/23/19)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Host Marie Osmond's 60th birthday celebration with the original Osmond Brothers performing for the last time; brother Donny Osmond shares a special message (10/14/19)
Wednesday, Dec. 25
GRAMMY Award-winning country star Garth Brooks (OAD: 11/20/19)
Thursday, Dec. 26
THE TALK hosts take a road trip to Las Vegas for the final "Donny & Marie" show residency after an Eleven year run; exclusive performances and interviews with host Marie Osmond and brother Donny Osmond (OAD: 11/18/19)
Friday, Dec. 27
Host Eve celebrates her birthday with a studio audience filled with female entrepreneurs; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (OAD: 11/11/19)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
Monday, Dec. 23
Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Sir Elton John sits down for an interview with host Sharon Osbourne to discuss his autobiography "Me" (OAD: 10/23/19)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Host Marie Osmond's 60th birthday celebration with the original Osmond Brothers performing for the last time; brother Donny Osmond shares a special message (10/14/19)
Wednesday, Dec. 25
GRAMMY Award-winning country star Garth Brooks (OAD: 11/20/19)
Thursday, Dec. 26
THE TALK hosts take a road trip to Las Vegas for the final "Donny & Marie" show residency after an Eleven year run; exclusive performances and interviews with host Marie Osmond and brother Donny Osmond (OAD: 11/18/19)
Friday, Dec. 27
Host Eve celebrates her birthday with a studio audience filled with female entrepreneurs; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (OAD: 11/11/19)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)