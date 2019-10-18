Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 10/21-10/25
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, Oct. 21
Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren discusses her new television miniseries "Catherine the Great" (n)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Actor Taye Diggs; actress Elisha Cuthbert (n)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Sir Elton John sits down for an interview with host Sharon Osbourne to discuss his autobiography "Me" (n)
Thursday, Oct. 24
To be announced (n)
Friday, Oct. 25
Actress, author and activist Alyssa Milano discusses her new book, Hope: Project Middle School, television series and podcast "Sorry Not Sorry" (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
