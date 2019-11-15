Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 11/18-11/22

The following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of Nov. 18, 2019. Please note: lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Nov. 18: Whoopi Goldberg. Plus, throwback week kicks off with some of the most unforgettable and favorite actors, musicians and entertainers of the past few decades.



Tuesday, Nov. 19: Award-winning director and producer Ava DuVernay on her latest projects and relationship expert and author Shan Boodram with secrets to being a better partner. Plus, throwback week continues with a mystery guest musical performance.



Wednesday, Nov. 20: GRAMMY® award-winning producer, songwriter and composer David Foster performs. Plus, throwback week continues with a new edition of another mystery guest.



Thursday, Nov. 21: Comedian Gary Gulman (comedy documentary "The Great Depresh") on how being funny helped him find joy again. Plus, throwback week continues with a popular sitcom star mystery guest.



Friday, Nov. 22: Model and actress Lauren Hutton with her secrets to looking great at any age and her pioneering career. Plus, throwback week concludes with a favorite sitcom star mystery guest.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.



"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.





