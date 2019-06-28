Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 7/1-7/5

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of July 1-5.



Monday, July 1 - LAURA LINNEY speaks about the series "Tales of the City," and "Instinct" star ALAN CUMMING drops by. Plus, Kelly and Ryan do some summer barbecuing with four-time World Barbecue Champion MYRON MIXON, and rock band AMERICAN AUTHORS will perform for the "Live" audience.



Tuesday, July 2 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with HUGH JACKMAN and CHRISSY METZ. Also, Pop group WHY DON'T WE performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, July 3 - KATE HUDSON, PITBULL and WINSTON DUKE visit. In addition, rock band DAUGHTRY performs for the "Live" audience.



Thursday, July 4 - Today, Kelly and Ryan celebrate America's birthday with "Live's 4th of July Party." The hosts kick off the show from a giant flamingo pool float, where they'll be joined by the teen stars from "Stranger Things" - FINN WOLFHARD, NOAH SCHNAPP, CALEB McLAUGHLIN and GATEN MATARAZZO. Rock band O.A.R. will serve as the house band, playing summertime favorites throughout the hour. Plus, Kelly and Ryan team up with the top male and female competitors from the American Cornhole League, CODY HENDERSON and STACIA PUGH, for a cornhole duel. And lucky members of the "Live" studio audience will have the chance to win some exciting prizes by taking part in "Live's 4th of July Games."



Friday, July 5 - The hosts welcome RICKY GERVAIS and DJ PAULY D. In addition, tech expert LANCE ULANOFF shares the hottest gadgets for 2019, and rock band GOO GOO DOLLS will perform for the "Live" audience.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





