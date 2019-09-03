Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 9/3-9/6
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Sept. 3-6 (subject to change):
Tuesday, Sept. 3
1. Kobe Bryant ("Legacy and the Queen") 2. Miles Brown ("Boy Genius") 3. Musical Guest Marina
Wednesday, Sept. 4
1. Dr. Phil McGraw ("Dr. Phil") 2. Method Man ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga")
Thursday, Sept. 5
1. June Diane Raphael ("Represent: The Woman's Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World") 3. Musical Guest Clairo
Friday, Sept. 6
1. Nick Offerman ("All Rise") 2. Keke Palmer ("Hustlers") 3. Musical Guest Trisha Yearwood
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
