Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 8/12-8/16

Aug. 12, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 8/12-8/16 "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Aug. 12-16 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 12
1. Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") 2. Whitney Cummings ("Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?") 3. Musical Guest Pete Yorn

Tuesday, Aug. 13
1. Henry Winkler ("Barry") 2. Roselyn Sanchez ("Grand Hotel") 3. Musical Guest Daniel Caesar

Wednesday, Aug. 14
1. Jim Gaffigan 2. Dave Salmoni ("Big, Small & Deadly") 3. Musical Guest Snoop Dogg

Thursday, Aug. 15
1. Gerard Butler ("Angel Has Fallen") 2. David Alan Grier ("Crank Yankers") 3. Musical Guest The Avett Brothers

Friday, Aug. 16
TBD

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)



