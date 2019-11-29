Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 12/2-12/6
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Dec. 2-6 (subject to change):
Monday, Dec. 2
1. James Corden ("Cats") 2. Mena Massoud ("Reprisal") 3. Brad Paisley ("Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special") 4. Musical Guest Ozuna
Tuesday, Dec. 3
1. Henry Cavill ("The Witcher") 2. Chef Chris Shepherd ("Cook Like a Local: Flavors That Can Change How You Cook and See the World: A Cookbook") 3. Musical Guest Beck
Wednesday, Dec. 4
1. Tom Holland ("Spies in Disguise") 2. Ana Gasteyer ("sugar & booze") 3. Musical Guest Angel Olsen
Thursday, Dec. 5
1. Sam Rockwell ("Richard Jewell") 2. Francesca Hayward ("Cats") 3. Musical Guest Sheryl Crow with Stevie Nicks
Friday, Dec. 6
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED
