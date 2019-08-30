Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - 9/2-9/6
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Sept. 2-6. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 2 - Author Graham Norton ("A Keeper"); actor Miles Brown ("Boy Genius"; "black-ish"); rapper Rick Ross ("Hurricanes: A Memoir")
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Actor Bill Hader ("IT Chapter Two"); author and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor ("Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You")
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Actress Tracee Ellis Ross; actress Constance Wu ("The Hustlers")
Thursday, Sept. 5 - Robin Roberts speaks with Anna Wintour; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Sept. 6 - TBA
