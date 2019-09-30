Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/30-10/4
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 30 - Author Debbie Harry ("Face It"); conservationists Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin ("Crikey! It's the Irwins"); author Skai Jackson ("Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback")
Tuesday, Oct. 1 - "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple; author Rachel Hollis on her 90 days challenge to change your life
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Actors Kevin Smith and Harley Smith ("Jay and Silent Bob Reboot"); savings expert Andrea Woroch; chef Helene Henderson
Thursday, Oct. 3 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; actors Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm ("Lucy in the Sky"); actor Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"); cooking with Kevin Curry ("Fit Men Cook: 100 Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women"); a performance by Runaway June
Friday, Oct. 4 - Actor Will Smith and director Ang Lee explore Budapest ("Gemini Man"); cooking with Lorena Garcia, Jordan Andino and Angelo Sosa
