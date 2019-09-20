Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/23-9/27

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Sept. 23-27. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.



Highlights of the week include the following:



Monday, Sept. 23 - Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger ("The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company"); author Whoopi Goldberg ("The Unqualified Hostess: I do it my way so you can too!"); actress Allison Tolman ("Emergence")



Tuesday, Sept. 24 - "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple; actress Renée Zellweger ("Judy"); author Gabby Bernstein ("Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams"); actress Cobie Smulders ("Stumptown")



Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Actor Will Smith ("Gemini Man"); actor Finn Wittrock ("Judy")



Thursday, Sept. 26 - Cooking with Eddie Jackson, Gina Neely, Dan Churchill and Josh Capon; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; host Alfonso Ribeiro ("America's Funniest Home Videos")



Friday, Sept. 27 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson





