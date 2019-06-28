Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 7/1-7/5

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 1-5. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.



Highlights of the week include the following:



Monday, July 1 - CEO Sophia Amoruso ("#GIRLBOSS"); a performance by CNCO



Tuesday, July 2 - A performance by TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida



Wednesday, July 3 - Actress and author Ellie Kemper ("My Squirrel Days"); actor Jack Reynor ("Midsommar"); cooking with Alison Roman



Thursday, July 4 - Actress Poppy Montgomery ("Reef Break"); a performance by Elle Varner; "GMA" visits the set of "Stranger Things"

Friday, July 5 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Sabrina Carpenter





Related Articles View More TV Stories