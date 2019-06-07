Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/10-6/14
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of June 10-14. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, June 10 - Actor Billy Porter ("Pose"); author Jennifer Weiner ("Mrs. Everything: A Novel")
Tuesday, June 11 - Actress Sutton Foster ("Younger"); actress Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies"); author Elaine Welteroth ("More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)")
Wednesday, June 12 - Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things"); actor Stana Katic ("Absentia"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/10-6/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/10-6/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 6/7-6/14
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 9, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/8-6/14
Scoop: Coming Up on THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, June 10 - Actor Billy Porter ("Pose"); author Jennifer Weiner ("Mrs. Everything: A Novel")
Tuesday, June 11 - Actress Sutton Foster ("Younger"); actress Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies"); author Elaine Welteroth ("More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)")
Wednesday, June 12 - Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things"); actor Stana Katic ("Absentia"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, June 13 - GMA kicks off a summer of live pop-ups in a surprise city
Friday, June 14 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Ellie Goulding; actor Kevin Bacon ("City on a Hill")