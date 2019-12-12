Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 12/14-12/20
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, December 14
- Saturday Sessions: CAAMP
- The Dish: Stacy Adimando
Monday, December 16
- Gayle King interviews Sally Field
- Sam Mendes & George MacKay, director & actor in 1917
- Gretchen Rubin, host of "Happier" Podcast
Tuesday, December 17
- Nick Thompson, Editor in Chief at Wired
Wednesday, December 18
- TBD
Thursday, December 19
- TBD
Friday, December 20
- TBD
