Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 11/30-12/6


Saturday, November 30
- Saturday Sessions: Pete Yorn
- The Dish: Gabriela Camara

Monday, December 2
- Nicholas Thompson, Editor in Chief at Wired

Tuesday, December 3
- Gayle King interviews Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan
- Michael Lewis, author of The Fifth Risk

Wednesday, December 4
- Anthony Mason interviews Chef Sean Brock

Thursday, December 5
- TBD

Friday, December 6
- TBD


