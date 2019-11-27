Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 11/30-12/6
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, November 30
- Saturday Sessions: Pete Yorn
- The Dish: Gabriela CamaraMonday, December 2
- Nicholas Thompson, Editor in Chief at WiredTuesday, December 3
- Gayle King interviews Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan
- Michael Lewis, author of The Fifth RiskWednesday, December 4
- Anthony Mason interviews Chef Sean BrockThursday, December 5
- TBDFriday, December 6
- TBD
