Scoop: TMZ'S MERRY ELFIN' CHRISTMAS on FOX - Monday, December 5, 2022
TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas airing Monday, Dec. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
This Christmas, some of the biggest names in entertainment take over TMZ. Join Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez in the all-new special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas as they give their takes on the biggest stories that kept everyone talking in 2022 in the TMZ Special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas airing Monday, Dec. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Scoop: LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER on ABC - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER, airing on ABC on Tuesday, November 29, 2022! ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic “Love Actually.” Watch a video preview of the upcoming special now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Monday, November 28, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT, airing on ABC on Monday, November 28, 2022! ABC’s hit decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns for its 10th season with back-to-back episodes across the first three weeks of the Christmas season. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Kat’s Murder-Mystery themed Friendsgiving dinner isn’t a crowdpleaser, and Phil has a romantic dilemma. Meanwhile, Kat tries to encourage Max’s career ambitions, but she worries that he has a bigger problem. Watch a video clip from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Contestants who win can either chose the fate of that ingredient or sabotage the other team. James Beard Award Winning chefs of “Jon & Vinny’s,” Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo join Gordon in the dining room to taste the final dishes. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 30, 2022! In a special two-hour episode, get ready to relive the best moments of season Eight - FROM unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. Watch a performance video from a recent episode now!
