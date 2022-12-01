Scoop: TMZ'S MERRY ELFIN' CHRISTMAS on FOX - Monday, December 5, 2022

This Christmas, some of the biggest names in entertainment take over TMZ. Join Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez in the all-new special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas as they give their takes on the biggest stories that kept everyone talking in 2022 in the TMZ Special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas airing Monday, Dec. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.