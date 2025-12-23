The Brick Presbyterian Church to Welcome Chelsea Chen for Performance of Original Composition

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Brick Presbyterian Church's Worship & Arts Series is inviting renowned organist Chelsea Chen on Thursday, January 15 at 7:00 PM at The Brick Presbyterian Church.

Tickets to this one night only event are currently being sold at $35 for general admission and $15 for students.

Chelsea will perform her own composition, Taiwanese Suite, as well as a new work called Children's Dances, based on Chinese and Taiwanese songs.

ABOUT CHESLEA CHEN

Chelsea Chen's dynamic playing has taken her to the far corners of the world. Her solo concerts offer a unique mix of traditional organ repertoire along with piano/orchestral transcriptions and contemporary music.

Chelsea has performed with numerous ensembles including the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, Singapore Chinese Orchestra (a traditional Chinese instruments ensemble) and the Lou Harrison Festival Rutgers Orchestra at Trinity Wall Street in Manhattan. Highlights of recent seasons include solo concerts at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, CA and St. Paul's Cathedral in London, as well as a joint performance with the brass of the Philadelphia Orchestra at Girard College in Philadelphia, PA.

Ms. Chen has recorded multiple CDs: Reveries (2011) at Bethel University, Live at Heinz Chapel at the 2005 Convention of the American Institute of Organbuilders, Eastern Treasures (2010) with violinist Lewis Wong, Live at Coral Ridge (2014), and Explorations for Cello and Organ (2018) with cellist Joseph Lee. Her playing has been aired on CNN.com, "Pipedreams" from American Public Media, Hawaii Public Radio, and Taiwan's Good News Radio. Committed to new music, she has premiered works by composers throughout the world including Ola Gjeilo (Norway/USA), Yui Kitamura (Japan/USA), Paul Desenne (Venezuela), Roderick Gorby (USA), Vincent Rone (USA), and Viviane Waschbüsch (Germany). Her compositions are available exclusively from Wayne Leupold Editions, Inc.

At present, she serves as Artist-in-Residence at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.