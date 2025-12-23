Video: Chris Mann Performs New Single 'Santa We’re Ready!' on TAMRON HALL

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Singer and actor Chris Mann recently visited Tamron Hall for an over-the-top performance of his original holiday swing anthem “Santa, We’re Ready" from his new holiday EP.

The concept was developed in collaboration with Richy Jackson, the choreographer behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic live performances, with custom costumes designed and built by costumer Maggie Barry, widely known as the “tear-away queen” for her work with Chippendales.

The three-minute performance featured five surprise costume reveals. Mann opened encased in a giant Christmas tree costume, which was torn away by two Santa’s Helper dancers to reveal a full Santa Claus look, complete with beard. The spectacle escalated rapidly: Santa tore away into Elf on the Shelf, which tore away into a giant wrapped Christmas gift, before finally revealing Mann in a custom black tuxedo, transforming the stage into a full-throttle big-band swing finale.

Check out the full performance here. Chris Mann’s holiday EP, Santa, We’re Ready, is now streaming on all major platforms.

About Chris Mann

A finalist on The Voice with Christina Aguilera, Chris Mann went on to star in more than 700 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera’s 25th Anniversary Tour, and has become a PBS holiday favorite with appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and beyond. Offstage, his comedy-driven viral videos and skits have garnered over 600 million views and landed coverage in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, and CBS Evening News. Mann will also lend his comedic commentary on NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for the fourth year in a row.

Photo Credit: Tamron Hall/ABC