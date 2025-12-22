Video: Morgan Gillory is Back in New Promo for HIGH POTENTIAL Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A sneak preview of the next episode of High Potential, ABC's crime dramedy series, has been released ahead of its debut in 2026. Led by Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gilroy, the new episode kicks off the winter premiere of Season 2 on Tuesday, January 6.

In "The One That Got Away: Part Two," Morgan’s suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman’s missing backpack causes problems for all involved. Check out the sneak preview now.

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata).

Based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” High Potential stars Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, Steve Howey as Nick Wagner, and Judy Reyes as Selena.

20th Television produces “High Potential.” Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, showrunner Todd Harthan, along with Marc Halsey and Kaitlin Olson, serve as executive producers. The show returns Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Disney/Jessica Perez