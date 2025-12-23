Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE DUTCHMAN Film Adaptation





André Holland, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Tony Award nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson star in the first trailer for The Dutchman. Directed by Andre Gaines, the movie is a modern film adaptation of the award-winning 1964 play by Amiri Baraka and will debut in theaters on January 2, via Inaugural Entertainment.

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows Clay (Holland), a troubled businessman who attempts to save his marriage to Kaya (Beetz) through therapy sessions. However, their mysterious therapist begins to unexpectedly appear to Clay outside of their sessions.

On a New York subway train, Clay encounters Lula (Mara), a seductive but sinister stranger who slowly begins to unravel his life. Clay must discover the truth behind this encounter to get back to his wife, heal his fractured soul, and survive the night. This new adaptation aims to bring "a contemporary edge to the original, exploring themes of race and identity in America."

McKinley Henderson stars as therapist Dr. Amiri, with Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, and Lenny Platt rounding out the cast. The film premiered earlier this year at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

The movie is adapted for the screen from Baraka's play by director Gaines and Quasim Basir. Originally debuting in New York's Cherry Lane Theatre in 1964, Dutchman was revived off-Broadway at the same venue in 2007, starring Dulé Hill and Jennifer Mudge. A previous film adaptation was released in 1966, led by Shirley Knight and Al Freeman Jr., who starred in a Los Angeles production.