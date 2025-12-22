Video: Watch a Clip From AMADEUS Featuring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany





An official clip has been released from Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. In the sneak peek, Antonio Salieri wrestles with the concept of his legacy, sharing with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart his neuroses about audience response to his performances, and his struggles with writer’s block.

The series features The White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Paul Bettany (Broadway's The Collaboration, WandaVision) as composer Antonio Salieri, and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) as Mozart’s wife Constanze Weber. The five-part series debuted on December 21 on Sky in the U.K. and is streaming on NOW. U.S. release details have yet to be announced.

Adapted by Joe Barton (Black Doves, Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project), this five-part reimagination explores the meteoric rise and mythic downfall of one of the iconic composers of the 18th century, Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart.

The fictionalized telling of true events picks up with twenty-five-year-old Amadeus as he arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna. No longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom, his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. The series follows this rivalry over 30 years. Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette with interviews from the cast and crew below.

The original stage production of Amadeus opened in London in 1979. It moved to Broadway a year later, with a cast that included Ian McKellen, Tim Curry, and Jane Seymour. It won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play. It was later adapted for the screen, receiving widespread acclaim and 8 Academy Awards.