Video: Brian D’Arcy James Looks Back on Playing King George in HAMILTON





On Monday, five-time Tony nominee Brian D’Arcy James joined TODAY to discuss some of his current and past projects, including originating King George in Hamilton off- Broadway and the ongoing production of Anna Christie, which is currently running at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn.

"I'd be lying if I said I knew what was going to be coming, because no one could have imagined that," said James of Hamilton's success. "But there was a sense, I think, from anyone that was there at the beginning just thinking, 'This is different,'" he said, adding that he realized its significance once it began running and audiences resolated with it so strongly. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.

Watch the full interview with James, where he also speaks about starring in the Peacock spy thriller series The Copenhagen Test and his Christmas song, "Michigan Christmas," which is streaming below.

About Brian d’Arcy James (Chris Christopherson)

Brian d’Arcy James has received five Tony Award nominations (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods, Shrek: The Musical, Something Rotten, Sweet Smell of Success), two Drama Desk Awards (Days of Wine and Roses and Shrek: The Musical), an Obie Award (The Good Thief), a 2023 Grammy Award (Into the Woods), an 2023 Independent Spirit Award Nomination (Best Supporting Performance: The Cathedral), as well as a SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Independent Spirit’s Robert Altman Award, and a Gotham Award for Best Ensemble, alongside Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Rachel McAdams, for starring in the Academy Award winning film Spotlight.

Film credits include 2025 film Millers In Marriage from director Ed Burns, the 2023 Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award winning film The Cathedral directed by Ricky D’Ambrose, the 2022 Oscar nominated film West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, Pain Hustlers opposite Emily Blunt for Netflix directed by David Yates, She Came To Me opposite Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei, written and directed by Rebecca Miller, Let Me Go directed by Destry Spielberg, The Kitchen opposite Melissa McCarthy, First Man directed by Damien Chazelle opposite Ryan Gosling, the Simon Kinberg-directed X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game opposite Jessica Chastain, the Peter Landesman directed Mark Felt: The Man Who Took Down The White House opposite Liam Neeson, Rebel and The Rye directed by Danny Strong, Devil’s Peak directed by Ben Young with Billy Bob Thornton, and Theresa Rebeck’s Trouble starring Anjelica Huston. The Creative Coalition awarded James with their 2017 Spotlight Award (presented to him by Aaron Sorkin) on behalf of James’s work in Felt and Molly’s Game.

Television credits include Love & Death, Dear Edward, Evil, Marvel’s Hawkeye, The Comey Rule, Devs, 13 Reasons Why, Manhunt: Unabomber, The Big C, and Smash. James Executive Produced the 2022 CBS multi-cam series How We Roll.

Other key theater credits include the 2025 Signature Theatre's production of Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice opposite Maya Hawke, the 2022 revival of Into the Woods opposite Sara Bareilles, originating the role of King George III in the off-Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton in 2015 and reprising it on Broadway in 2017, Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes, Lincoln Center Theater's Macbeth, opposite Ethan Hawke, Time Stands Still opposite Laura Linney, Martin McDonagh’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and many, many more.