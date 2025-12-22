Kristin Chenoweth & Ethan Slater Join NBC New Year’s Eve Special

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will ring in the new year as hosts of the two-hour primetime special A Toast to 2025!, airing December 31 from 10:30 pm–12:30 am ET on NBC.

Kotb and Bush Hager will be joined by a wide-ranging lineup of actors, athletes, comedians, TV personalities, and NBC News talent, including Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and Tony nominee and Wicked: For Good star Ethan Slater. The special will take a look back at some of the most unforgettable, buzziest, and inspiring moments of 2025. Viewers are invited to join the celebration using #Toast2025.

The special will also feature appearances and interviews with NBC News’ Blayne Alexander; Andrea Canning; Dylan Dreyer; Willie Geist; Savannah Guthrie; Lester Holt; Tom Llamas; Josh Mankiewicz; Craig Melvin; Keith Morrison; Al Roker; NBC Sports & Olympians Maria Taylor; Lindsey Vonn; Johnny Weir; Telemundo’s Nicole Suarez (“Noticias Telemundo”); NBC Primetime & Entertainment’s Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); David Alan Grier (“St. Denis Medical”); Belissa Escobedo (“Happy’s Place”); Melissa Roxburgh & Sara Garcia (“The Hunting Party”); Josh McKenzie & Patrick Sabongui (“The Hunting Party”); Kristin Chenoweth & Jenn Lyon (“Stumble”); Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”); Peacock Favorites Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”); Amaya Espinal & Ariana Madix (“Love Island USA”); Tom Daley (“The Celebrity Traitors UK”); Chris Sullivan (“Devil in Disguise”); Chelsea Frei (“The Paper”); Tiffany Haddish (“Tiffany Haddish Goes Off”); and Comedians, Actors & Special Guests Brian Baumgartner; Jim Gaffigan (“Everything Is wonderful”); Lil Rel Howery; Nate Jackson; Carson Kressley; Loni Love; Chris Mann; Bobby Moynihan; Tom Papa; Rob Riggle; and Wanda Sykes.

A Toast to 2025! marks the 11th New Year’s Eve special from NBC News and Dateline NBC. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer, Paul Ryan is the executive producer, Charmian Ling is the senior producer, and Justin Smith is the supervising producer.

Watch a sneak peek below:



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas