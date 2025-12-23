PBS Extends Free Streaming Window for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Revolution, the new six-part, 12-hour documentary series directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, will now stream for free until the end of the year, when the film will be available on PBS Passport and the “PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.”

Last week, PBS entered the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for the first time, based on the number of minutes logged by viewers watching The American Revolution, which premiered on November 16 and aired for six consecutive nights. The film has also been streaming on all PBS platforms since then.

In addition, PBS will rebroadcast the entire series over six consecutive Fridays from January 9 through February 13. As part of its schedule for the 250th, PBS will also rebroadcast the series over three consecutive Mondays and Tuesdays from April 20 – May 5; and a marathon from Saturday, June 27 – Sunday, June 28 leading up to July 4, 2026, America’s Semiquincentennial.

The American REVOLUTION is a production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt. Written by Geoffrey C. Ward. Produced by Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt, Salimah El-Amin and Ken Burns. Edited by Tricia Reidy, Maya Mumma, Charles E. Horton, and Craig Mellish. Co-Produced by Megan Ruffe and Mike Welt. Cinematography by Buddy Squires. Narrated by Peter Coyote. The executive in charge for WETA was John F. Wilson (who passed away in November of 2024). Executive producer is Ken Burns.

Photo courtesy of PBS