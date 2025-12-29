The Music of LORD OF THE RINGS and THE HOBBIT Comes to the Fargo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Music of the Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and The Rings of Power in Concert will be presented at Fargo Theatre on Sunday, March 29, 2026, bringing a live orchestral experience to audiences in downtown Fargo. The performance features music drawn from the acclaimed film and television franchises The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and The Rings of Power, presented in a concert format intended to celebrate the scores that helped define these stories.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Central Time, with doors opening prior to the performance. This concert is part of a national touring program that focuses on beloved cinematic music and offers audiences the opportunity to hear iconic themes performed live.

Enjoy the unique music worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien in a concert featuring star soloists, the voice of Saruman actor Sir Christopher Lee, and the Orchestra and Choir of the Shire: From the menacing sounds of Mordor and shrill attacks of the Black Riders to the beautiful, lyrical melodies of the Elves.

Enjoy the only film music concert series in the world with a star guest from the Lord of The Rings & Hobbit films, who will not only present the best music from “The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit & The Rings of Power – The Concert”, but also be available for a free picture with you if you buy your tickets today!

