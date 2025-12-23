Photos: Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, & More at STRANGER THINGS 5 NYC Event

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Wednesday, December 17th, Netflix hosted a special event for the highly anticipated Season 5 of Stranger Things. The event took place at the Metrograph in NYC, beginning with a screening, followed by a conversation with the cast and creators of the fan-favorite series.

Attendees included Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Creators, Executive Producers, Directors, and Writers), Gaten Matarazzo (“Dustin Henderson”), Noah Schnapp (“Will Byers”), Caleb McLaughlin (“Lucas Sinclair”), Natalia Dyer (“Nancy Wheeler”), Joe Keery (“Steve Harrington”), Charlie Heaton (“Jonathan Byers”), Maya Hawke (“Robin Buckley”), and Jamie Campbell Bower (“Vecna”), as well as Josh Horowitz of the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, who moderated the conversation. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now streaming globally (Episodes 501-504), with Volume 2 releasing on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and The Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume drops at 5 PM PT.

Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. However, he has vanished, and his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Find out how the new season connects to the Broadway play in our guide here.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty for Netflix