Daddy Yankee & Roselyn Sánchez Join 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026'

Global reggaeton icon and Grammy winner Daddy Yankee and acclaimed actress and producer Roselyn Sánchez will lead Puerto Rico’s celebration as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026."

They join the most musically diverse telecast and lineup in the show’s more than 50-year history, with dozens of artists appearing across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and beyond. The special will air live on Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 8:00 p.m.–4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, the next day on Hulu.

It will also be broadcast live across 150+ iHeartRadio stations nationwide and stream live on the iHeartRadio app, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more.

Leading this year’s broadcast is Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora from New York’s Times Square, with GRAMMY-winning hometown native Chance the Rapper leading the first-ever “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough, who makes her NYRE co-hosting debut as they take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Diana Ross will usher in the new year with a live performance as the 2026 headliner for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest." Other Times Square performers include Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

West Coast performers include 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, The All-American Rejects, BigXthaPlug, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I., and Wyclef Jean, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI), Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull joined by Lil Jon and Filmore, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.

Additional performances include Chappell Roan from Kansas City and Post Malone from Nashville. Chance the Rapper will co-host live from Chicago and perform with special guest Jamila Woods.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” attracted 29 million viewers at midnight. The show, which marks its 55th year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Jesus Cordero and Isaac Reyes