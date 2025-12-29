The Dance of Asia 2026 Comes to Malaysia in February

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dance of Asia 2026, a multi‑genre international performing arts competition, is scheduled to take place in Malaysia beginning in February 2026. The preliminary round of the Asia Pacific International Arts Festival will be held at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre in Petaling Jaya on Feb. 14 and 15, marking one of the first major dance competitions in the region for the year.

The event will feature live and online performances across a range of dance styles, including ballet, belly dance, folk, hip hop, K‑pop and Latin. Organizers said categories will be open to a broad age range of competitors, from children as young as 4 to adult participants in open divisions.

Preliminary rounds in Malaysia will serve to qualify dancers and ensembles for the festival’s grand finals, scheduled for March 20‑23 in Chengdu, China. Dancers will perform before a panel of judges drawn from the Asia Pacific arts community.

“We are expecting a strong showing from Malaysian dance groups alongside international competitors,” a festival spokesperson said, noting that ensembles and soloists will compete for recognition and advancement to the finals. While the full roster of performers has yet to be finalized, the program emphasizes both traditional and contemporary forms of movement.

The Dance of Asia 2026 reflects ongoing efforts to expand Malaysia’s presence in regional performing arts events and provide local artists with platforms for international exposure. Tickets for the Petaling Jaya preliminaries will be available through the Damansara Performing Arts Centre box office and online, with seating offered on a first‑come, first‑served basis.