Video: Jeremy Pope & Anthony Ramos Star in First Teaser for Ryan Murphy Series THE BEAUTY





FX has released the first official teaser for The Beauty, a new television series from Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson. The series, featuring Broadway alums like Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Ben Platt, premieres January 21, 2026 on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

In the series, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire, including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The show also features Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander, and Vincent D’Onofrio as guest stars.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant.