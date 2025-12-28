PIE HARD: Bonkers Slapstick Watch Party Heads To Brixton In Interactive Comedy Double Bill

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrical vagabonds 6FootStories bring a double bill of anarchic interactive comedy to Brixton for two nights this January. They kick things off with The Deadcoats on Friday, January 9, and follow it up with PIE HARD on Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m, at Club Silly.

The Custard Pie-based Watch Party of Die Hard you didn't know you needed is back!

Did you miss out on a Christmas party this year? Did you forget to watch the greatest Christmas Bruce Willis movie ever made? Did you just want to kick off the New Year with explosions and truck loads of shaving foam? Then we have got the show for you!

PIE HARD returns after a barnstorming success back in February. Watch all your favourite Die Hard scenes reenacted in front of the screen, but with custard pies instead of guns! And cardboard boxes instead of ventilator shafts!

Will our Geordie John McClane save the day? Yippee-wey-aye! Will Hans Knees-n-toes try and stop him? Will Sergeant Al Powell eat all the pies AND all the twinkies?

Games, sketches, custard pies, signature drinks and your favourite action movie - what more could you ask for? Join Club Silly X 6FootStories in this hilarious, action-packed rendition in the Brixton Arches!

"I had a very silly idea about a year ago for a Die Hard watch party filled with custard pies, and I knew how much Roger (Director at Bureau of Silly Ideas) loves custard pies, so I pitched it to him and we gave it a go in February," said Nigel Munson, director of 6FootStories. "We had such a wild, messy, brilliantly stupid evening so just had to bring it back. You even get Roger's potted history of the custard pie at the start of the show so it's a truly educational evening."

6FootStories are purveyors of interactive silliness and theatrical roguery. They make a mixture of devised work, reworked Shakespeare and anarchic interactive content, and have toured to Latitude, Boomtown, Green Man, Secret Garden Party and many more events and festivals around the country. They are increasingly devoted to madcap entertainment, and they have paired PIE HARD with The Deadcoats the previous evening - both shows can be booked at the same time for a discount.