Video: Watch Exclusive BTS Footage of Rehearsals from PBS Series HAPPINESS

In a new exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, viewers can watch rehearsal footage from Happiness, the musical series from PBS. Check out the cast rehearsing the choreography for the musical number "On the Long Way Home," presented alongside the final performance as seen in the finale. The episode will air Sunday, December 28 at 8:30 pm ET on PBS. Sneak peek clips from the final episodes are available here.

Centered on the highs and lows of an amateur theater group in New Zealand, Happiness follows director Charlie Summers after he reluctantly returns home from a Broadway stint. To assist his mother in running the local community theater group, Pizazz, Charlie directs a musical production of the fictional show The Trojan Horse,” which features original musical numbers and choreography for songs including “Troy Boy” and “Greeks Bearing Gifts.”

Led by Harry McNaughton as Charlie, the cast also includes Marshayla Christie, Jessie Lawrence, Rebecca Gibney, Melody Lui-Webster, Peter Hambleton, Henry Auva'a, and Joel Granger. Composer/lyricist Luke Di Somma penned the original songs for the in-show musical. Stream the official soundtrack here.