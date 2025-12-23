Lady Gaga to Release HARLEQUIN LIVE Concert Film for Free on YouTube

As a holiday gift to her fans, Lady Gaga has set the digital premiere of Harlequin Live: One Night Only on December 24. The concert film, recorded on September 30, 2024, at the Los Angeles Belasco Theatre, features the superstar performing the 2024 album in its entirety.

Executive produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky and shot partially on film, the film captures the one-night-only live performance of the album, which served as a companion to Joker: Folie à Deux, also starring the performer. Having premiered at the Grammy Museum on December 18, it will debut on Lady Gaga's YouTube channel on December 24 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Upon its release in 2024, Harlequin debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Album. The album incorporates music from Joker: Folie à Deux, which features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals.

Songs featured include "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Good Morning," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more. Most of the tracks are either jazz standards or covers from film and stage musicals such as The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd, Babes in Arms, and Sweet Charity. Two songs— Folie à Deux and Happy Mistake— were written especially for the film and album.

Listen to Harlequin below: