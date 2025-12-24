Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, New Wolsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the New Wolsey Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast as this year's rock n roll panto. Beauty and the Beast is written by Vikki Stone and directed by Jake Smith.

This particular performance review is based on the live stream option, which is available for £30. It’s a brilliant idea and the quality of the stream and angles used are very likely better than you would have in person in some theatres.

Belle (Nis Raza Hamilton) is friendless apart from her pigeon pal (Eloise Richardson) so she decides to try and gain popularity by starting her own podcast. Focusing on mysteries from the local Ipswich area, she discovers the castle where an arrogant prince was transformed into a beast by a sorceress.

Music is obviously a huge part of the rock and roll panto and it’s wall-to-wall bangers throughout. The cast play their own instruments and we are treated to the likes of “Dead Ringer For Love”; “Creep” and “Live and Let Die”- all with some clever lyric changes to fit the story.

The traditional elements of panto are there, and the in-person audience can get involved with the call and response (which you can do at home as well- why not!). The storyline is fresh and fun and there are things for both young and adult audiences to appreciate. Max Gallagher is an excellent dame as Mrs Ringer and there’s a fun bit of audience participation set in the pub where she is the landlady.

Vikki Stone’s script is sharp and packed with cultural references along with some really great gags. The cast bring a lot of energy to the show and the way the music is performed really sets this aside from other pantos. It’s also quite remarkable the effort they’ve put into making this accessible online so that more people can experience the joy of panto.

The New Wolsey Theatre’s version of Beauty and the Beast is a real family affair that will appeal to all ages.

