Video: Watch the Trailer for MY HERO ACADEMIA IN CONCERT World Tour

The concert trailer has been revealed for the My Hero Academia In Concert world tour, produced by GEA Live, following the recent announcement of next year’s event at Jump Festa.

The event is a live-to-screen concert experience that celebrates ten years of the hit anime. It will feature a large-scale screen that showcases scenes from all eight seasons, paired with live music from Yuki Hayashi’s score performed live and in sync by a world-class band, including themes like "You Say Run" and "You Can Become a Hero."

“This concert gives fans a powerful new way to experience the story they love,” said Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. “Hayashi’s score is the emotional heartbeat of ‘My Hero Academia.’ Performed live, every note heightens the stakes — the victories, the losses, and the resolve that defines what it means to be a hero.”

The My Hero Academia in Concert world tour launches May 30, 2026. It premieres at PACIFICO Yokohama National Convention Hall in Japan, before expanding to international venues.

Fans can join the presale waitlist for early access to tickets, see additional tour stops, and get more information about the My Hero Academia In Concert world tour here.

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about 80% of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes. The anime series released its eighth and final season in Fall 2025.