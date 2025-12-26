Photos: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS Returns To Birdland Jazz Club

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Swinging Birdland Christmas returned to Birdland Jazz Club this week for its 16th consecutive season, continuing its status as an annual holiday tradition at the Midtown venue. Check out photos from the show!

The cabaret featured Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch in a program inspired by classic television variety specials, blending seasonal standards with swing-inflected arrangements.

The program included songs such as “The Christmas Waltz,” “Holiday Season,” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” performed with accompaniment by bassist Steve Doyle and drummer Eric Halvorson.

In addition to the live performances, the trio has released a Deluxe Edition of their album Christmas at Birdland, produced by Wayne Haun on Club44 Records.

The production has received another nomination in the Group category of the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey