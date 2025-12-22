Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Nick Jonas for 'Home Alone' Performance During Long Island Concert

During a concert performance at UBS Arena this past weekend, Andrew Barth Feldman joined Nick Jonas for a live performance of “Home Alone" from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Feldman, who recently appeared on Broadway as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending, took to Instagram to thank Jonas and share photos from the performance. Check out his post and the full video.

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families. The movie features an all-star cast, including Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves, along with Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa).

Also featured are Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Kenny G (as himself), Justin Tranter (as himself), and Randall Park (as Brad). The movie also includes special cameos from the Jonas family.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas produce, along with writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. Emmy and Academy Award winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) directs, with original music from executive music producer and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter. The movie is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.