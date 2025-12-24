Final Premium Tickets Available for New Year's Eve Celebration at Sydney Opera House

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sydney on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate night of nights and Opera Australia is presenting two performances at the Sydney Opera House that promise soaring music, glamorous costumes and a touch of drama, plus the option of a prized front row view of the world-renowned fireworks.

Guests can choose between Puccini’s tragically beautiful, Madama Butterfly in the Joan Sutherland Theatre or the extravagant Opera Gala in the Concert Hall, curating their own bespoke night of entertainment with the option of watching the performance only or booking a dinner and / or midnight party package. Final tickets are still available but selling fast, with some add-ons already sold out. For those making last‑minute New Year's Eve plans, a limited number of premium tickets remain for an unforgettable night at the Sydney Opera House.

In the Joan Sutherland Theatre, this beautiful production of Madama Butterfly is visually captivating with its simple yet tranquil set and graceful, sumptuous costuming that compliments the love and drama captured by Puccini’s sublime score including the famous aria ‘One Fine Day’.

In the Concert Hall, The Opera Gala is a fabulous and fun showcase of some of the most iconic arias in the canon, performed by a cast of Australia’s finest singers, accompanied by a full orchestra. Hosted by Australian actor and singer, Jonathan Biggins, this year’s gala will be an uplifting way to ring in 2026.

Extended intervals for both performances are perfectly timed to coincide with the spectacular 9pm fireworks display.

Sydney Opera House 31 December 2025

The Opera Gala | 7:45pm | Concert Hall

Madama Butterfly | 7:45pm | Joan Sutherland Theatre

TICKETS - SHOW ONLY

The Opera Gala | final Premium tickets $729 + $9.80 transaction fee

Madama Butterfly | tickets available from $419 + $9.80 transaction fee

ADD-ON and PACKAGE INFORMATION (NOTE: Only available for Madama Butterfly performance)

Pre-Show Dinner: Joan Sutherland Theatre - Northern Foyer (Opera Gala dinner SOLD OUT) $499pp | 5:00pm | Enjoy the stunning views of Sydney Harbour and the Bridge as you dine on a three-course menu, matched with premium wines. Price does NOT include performance ticket

Midnight Party: Joan Sutherland Theatre - Northern Foyer (Opera Gala party SOLD OUT)

$499pp | Commences at the conclusion of the performance | Canapés, beverages, and live entertainment, in the JST Northern Foyer of the Sydney Opera House. Price does NOT include performance ticket

Platinum Package (Opera Gala package SOLD OUT - only available for Madama Butterfly)

$1840pp + $9.80 transaction fee | Northern Foyer Pre-performance dinner, Midnight Party, Platinum reserve seats to Madama Butterfly, a program and a glass of champagne at interval. Total price DOES include performance ticket