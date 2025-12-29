The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Brahms Symphony No. 4 in January

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will perform Brahms Symphony No. 4 with featured trumpet soloist Will Leathers at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. as part of its First Horizon Foundation Masterworks Series.

The concert will open with the Orchestral Suite by American composer William Grant Still and continue with Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto, showcasing Leathers’ solo work before culminating in Johannes Brahms’ final symphony.

Conductor Robert Moody will lead the orchestra through the program, which blends lyrical passages with rich orchestral textures.

This event continues the Memphis Symphony’s 2025‑26 season of performances at major local venues, offering a range of orchestral repertoire designed to appeal to both longtime patrons and new listeners.

