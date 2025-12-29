The Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival Returns in March

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival is set to return in March 2026 with an expanded program of theatrical, dance and music performances that will run across venues in Tāmaki Makaurau. The city‑wide festival will run from March 5 through March 22, 2026, offering audiences nearly three weeks of staged events and cultural presentations.

The lineup will include a mix of local and international works, opening with a free all‑ages performance, Sau Fiafia! Boogie Down!, featuring rhythms from Pacific funk collective Island Vibes. The festival garden in the heart of the city will serve as a social hub with live music and other activities throughout the event.

Among the scheduled works is La Ronde, a multi‑disciplinary production combining circus, live music and comedy in 21 performances at a spiegeltent venue. The program also features Music Portrait of a Humble Disabled Samoan, a world premiere created in collaboration with Samoan musician Fonotī Pati Umaga and other New Zealand artists that reflects themes of resilience and identity.

The festival’s artistic director outlined the event as a broad showcase of the performing arts, saying it will “celebrate the best of Aotearoa and the world” with storytelling and performances across multiple genres. Auckland Arts Festival partners include local theatre companies and national arts organizations to support a wide range of presentations and performances throughout the schedule.