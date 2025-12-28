FRANKENSTEIN Movie Based on Off-Broadway Musical Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frankenstein, the film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel, based on Eric B. Sirota's long-running musical, is now available on Amazon Prime Video as well as other platforms.

Faithful to Mary Shelley's novel, Frankenstein (2023) is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Sirota's empathetic and articulate Creature is not a "new take" on Frankenstein; it is the story Mary Shelley wrote. The humanity at the heart of her novel that has often been lost, is reinstated in Sirota's musical adaptation.

"After reading the novel and seeing the stage play adaptation in 1981, I felt that the emotional power of the story was so intense, it needed to be expressed in music," said Sirota. "Like Victor Frankenstein, I was a scientist working towards my degree, far from home and far from the girl I loved, and the story spoke to me both intellectually and emotionally."

This became a passion project for him, learning the craft and adapting the work faithfully to the Mary Shelley's story; yet as a 21st century work of musical theatre that only Sirota could write. But who is the protagonist? The first part is Victor's story: Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality. But while he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, he grants none to his creation. When we meet the Creature upon his return, Sirota's powerful music and entreating lyrics turn the story over to the Creature.

This thought-provoking adaptation with passionate melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, first appeared onstage Off-Broadway in NY in 2017, and ran at St. Luke's Theatre for 3 years until the pandemic. Then re-conceived for screen and directed by Joe LoBianco, it has gone on to win numerous film festival awards, including over 40 for Best Original Score!

Written and composed by Eric B. Sirota, Frankenstein (2013) directed by Joe LoBoiaco, was independently produced by John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act, Tin Mirror, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musicals.

The cast is Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello. Orchestrations by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.

In addition to Amazon Prime Video, Frankenstein is also available on Fawesome (free with ads), Filmzie (free with ads) and Vimeo (via StreamingMusical $2).

The soundtrack album of the songs has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)" and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple Music.