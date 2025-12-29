Maggie Baugh Will Return to Feinstein's For Two Shows This March

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maggie Baugh will return to the Feinstein's stage this March! Baugh brings her genre-blending sound and undeniable charm to Feinstein's for a night of heartfelt storytelling, fiddle-slinging, and pure musical joy.

From classical prodigy to rising country star, Baugh is redefining what it means to be a modern entertainer. Known for her viral “Finish the Lick” series—amassing over 40 million views across social media—Baugh is a multi-instrumentalist and powerhouse vocalist who's capturing hearts and climbing charts.

Her debut album Dear Me earned editorial features on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, racking up over 500K streams on its first day and charting in the U.S. and Australia. She's graced stages from the Grand Ole Opry to Nissan Stadium and made appearances on the CMT Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, and more. Most recently, Keith Urban invited her to join his tour as his multi-instrumental utility player.

Shows are Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. Shows start at 7:30 pm. Doors will open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks.

