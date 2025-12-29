🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morgonstjärnan – The Morning Star comes to the Finnish National Opera in January 2026. Performances will run 30 January - 10 March.

A strange star rises above the city of Bergen. At first, few people take notice, but little by little, its regular appearance grows impossible to ignore. What happens to the human mind when the world changes in ways beyond our comprehension or control?

In The Morning Star, the story by legendary Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgård meets the music of Sebastian Fagerlund, one of the most acclaimed composers of his generation. Gunilla Hemming has written a compelling libretto based on Knausgård’s novel.

The Morning Star is a startlingly prescient work for our time. It invites us to get to know a series of modern-day characters who are trying to make sense of the world and deal with the personal chaos in their lives – alcoholism, career disappointment, crises of faith and despair. At the very moment we, as a species, need to change and take greater responsibility for our actions, there is a collapse of collective meaning and action. The lives of the characters in this opera carry a critical warning for our own time and place.

The Morning Star will premiere at the Finnish National Opera on January 30, 2026. The production will be conducted by Hannu Lintu, Chief Conductor of the Finnish National Opera, and directed by Thomas de Mallet Burgess, Artistic Director of the Finnish National Opera.

