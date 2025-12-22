Photos/Video: First Look at AMC's DARK WINDS Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





AMC has shared a new teaser and first look images for Season 4 of the noir thriller Dark Winds starring executive producer Zahn McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo). Consisting of eight hour-long episodes, the new season will premiere on Sunday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT.

Executive produced by the late Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, Dark Winds stars McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn alongside Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico) as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito, and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn.

The series’ fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The new season’s second episode, which is set to debut on Sunday, February 22, marks the television directorial debut of McClarnon.

As previously announced, Season 4 features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends; and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC

Franka Potente

Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon

Franka Potente

Zahn McClarnon

Jessica Matten