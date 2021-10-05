Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, October 13, 2021

It's "Take Your Son to Work Day" and Dean heads to band practice with Bill. But the "grown folks' business" at the music studio prompts Lillian to have to pick up Dean. While at her office, Dean finally learns what his mom does while he's at school all day, gaining a newfound respect for her career and ambition.Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.