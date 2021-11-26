Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 1, 2021

pixeltracker

See what's coming up on a new episode!

Nov. 26, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Dean can't wait to spend Christmas with his older brother, Bruce, when he returns home from Vietnam. But adjusting to life back in Montgomery comes with unexpected challenges for Bruce, and the rest of the Williams family rely on their favorite holiday traditions to bring cheer.

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Watch a clip from a recent episode here:

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Magnet
Book of Mormon Starburst Logo water bottle
Book of Mormon Starburst Logo water bottle

From This Author TV Scoop